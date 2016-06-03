Media player
Switzerland to hold referendum on 'basic income'
A referendum in Switzerland this weekend will decide whether the country introduces a guaranteed "unconditional basic income" for the whole population.
Under the plan each citizen will receive an equal monthly payment of 2,500 Swiss francs (£1,755; $2,554), regardless of their circumstances.
Imogen Foulkes reports.
03 Jun 2016
