Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Merkel visits migrant camp on Turkish-Syrian border
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and top EU officials are visiting a migrant camp on the Turkish-Syrian border, as they seek to bolster a controversial EU-Turkey deal.
The delegation is inspecting living conditions at the Nizip camp, home to some 5,000 migrants.
Tim Willcox reports.
-
23 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-36120781/merkel-visits-migrant-camp-on-turkish-syrian-borderRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window