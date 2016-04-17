Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brussels anti-terror march: 'We are all together here'
At least 7,000 people took to the streets of Brussels in a march "against terror and hate".
Heading the processions were some of those caught up in last month's suicide bomb attacks that killed 32 people.
Those attending the march said they wanted to send a message of peace.
Anna Holligan reports
-
17 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-36067869/brussels-anti-terror-march-we-are-all-together-hereRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window