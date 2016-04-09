Mohamed Abrini
Mohamed Abrini 'confesses presence at Brussels bombing scene'

The terror suspect Mohamed Abrini has admitted being the so-called "man in the hat" caught on CCTV at Brussels airport, moments before a bomb ripped through the departure lounge.

The Belgian authorities have charged the 31-year-old with terror offences.

Damian Grammaticas reports.

