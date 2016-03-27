A migrant girl looking through a bus window in the makeshift refugee camp at the northern Greek border point of Idomeni, Greece, Friday, 25 March 2016.
Video

Greece migrants moved from makeshift camps

Greece has begun moving migrants from a camp near it's border with neighbouring Macedonian, where more than 11,000 people are living in difficult conditions.

Buses are being used to transport people to new shelters.

Jonathan Blake reports.

  • 27 Mar 2016
