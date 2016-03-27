Media player
Greece migrants moved from makeshift camps
Greece has begun moving migrants from a camp near it's border with neighbouring Macedonian, where more than 11,000 people are living in difficult conditions.
Buses are being used to transport people to new shelters.
Jonathan Blake reports.
27 Mar 2016
