Police and protesters on Lesbos
Activists protest against detention of Lesbos migrants

Activists on the Greek island of Lesbos have demonstrated against the detention of newly-arrived migrants.

The European Union and Turkey have agreed to deport back to Turkey all those whose asylum cases are rejected.

James Reynolds reports from Lesbos.

  • 24 Mar 2016
