Brussels: Holding hands in solidarity
Brussels attacks: People in Brussels hold hands in show of solidarity

People have been gathering in Brussels to pay tribute to those killed in Tuesday's bomb attacks in which at least 34 people died.

Ben Brown reports from the Place de la Bourse in the centre of the city.

  • 23 Mar 2016
