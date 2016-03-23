Europe buildings lit up in Brussels tribute

Media player
Europe monuments lit up in tribute to Brussels
Tributes have been paid across Europe for those who were caught up in the attacks in Brussels.
France and Germany were among the countries who lit up monuments in solidarity with Brussels.
23 Mar 2016
