Jason Boswell at a solar farm in Kimberley, Northern Cape, South Africa
How solar power could help solve SA's energy crisis

In South Africa, the government hopes solar power could be the answer to the country's energy crisis.

Over the past year, the country has struggled to meet its energy demands.

Rolling blackouts and power cuts have caused huge headaches for business and hit productivity across the economy.

Jason Boswell has been to Kimberley in South Africa's Northern Cape to check out one of Africa's biggest solar farms which could offer a solution.

  • 18 Mar 2016
