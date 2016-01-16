Media player
Synchronised skiers somersault at the Stubai glacier
Thirty freestyle skiers have joined forces to perform a breathtaking synchronised jump routine, after two years of planning.
It took place at the Stubai glacier in Austria, where the skiers all produced a series of aerial somersaults during the routine.
Mike Bushell and the BBC Breakfast Team offered their thoughts on the acrobatics.
UK viewers can watch the full story on Ski Sunday, BBC Two, 1715 GMT. Find out details of the winter sports coverage on offer across the BBC's television and online platforms this weekhere.
