'Freedom of speech' call in Poland media law protests
Tens of thousands of people in Poland have taken part in rallies across 19 cities in protest against the new right-wing government's moves to take control of public broadcasting.
A new law has allowed the government to install new management teams in the public TV and radio companies, as well as the civil service.
Adam Easton reports.
09 Jan 2016
