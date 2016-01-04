Media player
Two injured as Turkey snow fall hits pedestrians
Two people have been injured in Turkey after huge chunks of snow fell off a roof and hit passers-by.
The snow had piled up on the roof of a mosque in the city of Rize.
The incident was captured on CCTV, and shows pedestrians trying to free those who were buried by the snow.
Two women were taken to hospital for treatment.
04 Jan 2016
