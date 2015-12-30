Huge pile of lifejackets
Migrant crisis: Sea crossings top one million mark

More than one million migrants have successfully crossed the sea to reach Europe in 2015, figures show.

However thousands of people have perished in their attempt.

The UN has warned that if people continue to risk the crossing in 2016, changes need to be made to process, shelter and offer asylum to them.

Paul Adams reports from Lesbos.

