Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lagarde to face trial over historic pay-out
A French court has ordered Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, to face trial over her role in a pay-out of some $434m to businessman Bernard Tapie.
She was France's finance minister when the big pay-out was ordered, as compensation for the sale of a firm which he believed had been under-valued.
Hugh Schofield reports.
-
17 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window