Lagarde to face trial over historic pay-out

A French court has ordered Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, to face trial over her role in a pay-out of some $434m to businessman Bernard Tapie.

She was France's finance minister when the big pay-out was ordered, as compensation for the sale of a firm which he believed had been under-valued.

Hugh Schofield reports.

  • 17 Dec 2015
