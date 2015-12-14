Angela Merkel
Migrant crisis: Angel Merkel confirms Germany 'to reduce flow of migrants'

Germany will reduce the flow of migrants into the country, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

Speaking at her CDU party's annual conference, Mrs Merkel said the move was "in the interest of everyone".

More than one million refugees have come to Germany so far this year, officials there say.

