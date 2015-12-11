Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fighting breaks out in Ukrainian parliament
Fighting erupted in the Ukrainian parliament after the Prime Minister Arseniy Yatseniuk was pulled from the podium.
The Prime Minister was defending his government's record when MP Oleh Barna walked over to him with a bunch of roses and then grabbed him around the waist.
-
11 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window