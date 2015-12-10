Media player
Madonna's impromptu 'gig' at Place de la Republique in Paris
Madonna has given an impromptu performance at the Place de la Republique in Paris, in tribute to the victims of the 13 November attacks.
Madonna, who is in the city for her Rebel Heart tour, was filmed singing along with her 10-year-old son David.
10 Dec 2015
