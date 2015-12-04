A life-size chocolate sculpture of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Video

Chocolate Putin sculpture goes on display

A life-sized sculpture of Russian President Vladimir Putin is going on display at the Festival of Chocolate fair in St Petersburg.

More than 70kg of chocolate was used to make it.

The makers also added a sculpture of Mr Putin's dog, Connie, and a briefcase.

