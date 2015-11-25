Why bodies are being exhumed in Greece

Video

A shortage of burial space in Greek cities means thousands of bodies have to be exhumed from graveyards every year.

For those who can afford it, the bones of the deceased are washed and stored in a wooden box and held at an ossuary.

The empty graves are then used for other people's funerals.

The problem is particularly acute because Greece is the only EU country without a crematorium.

