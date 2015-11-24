Media player
Downing of Russian jet 'violated international law'
The Russian Armed Forces have described the shooting down of a Russian jet on the Turkey-Syria border as "a flagrant violation of international law".
Turkey says its jets shot at the plane after warning that it was violating Turkish airspace. But Moscow disputes this.
Lieutenant General Sergey Rudskoy said the Russian jet "did not cross the Turkish border".
24 Nov 2015
