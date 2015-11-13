Video

Several people are reported to have been killed in an attack on a bar in the French capital, Paris, French media report.

A gunman using an automatic gun opened fire at the Le Petit Cambodge restaurant in the capital's 11th district.

Gregory Domine, who was watching a football game at a friend's house, said he heard "automatic gunshots" near him in what may be a separate incident in the 11th Arrondissment.