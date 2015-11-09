Media player
What happens to checked in luggage?
Speculation that a Russian plane which crashed over the Sinai desert was brought down by a bomb has placed fresh scrutiny on airport security.
One theory suggests a device was placed in the hold along with luggage, but what happens to your baggage once it has been checked in?
Procedures vary greatly from airport to airport, but this video shows how baggage is handled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.
Video courtesy of Schiphol Airport
09 Nov 2015
