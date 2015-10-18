Media player
Migrants stranded as political talks continue
President Erdogan of Turkey has been holding talks with the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel about the migrant crisis.
He has called on her to speed up his country's EU membership.
Mrs Merkel says she will offer her support, in return for Turkey's help in preventing refugees from reaching Europe.
Meanwhile, hundreds of migrants have become stranded on the border between Serbia and Croatia, from where Damian Grammaticas reports.
18 Oct 2015
