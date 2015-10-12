A banner and flags at a funeral
Ankara bombing: Anger at victims' funerals as PM blames IS

The prime minister of Turkey has said the investigation into the bomb attacks during a peace rally in Ankara is focusing on so-called Islamic State militants.

The authorities say 97 people were killed in the bombings on Saturday, but pro-Kurdish activists said the figure was much higher.

Some of the mourners have expressed their anger towards the government.

The BBC's Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen reports from Ankara.

