Nobel Peace Prize announcement

The winner of the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Oslo on Friday morning.
There are around 273 nominees - the second highest number ever - including Pope Francis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The announcement will be made in English and Norwegian.
09 Oct 2015
