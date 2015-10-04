Media player
France floods: Resident on how flood swept his car away
Violent storms and flooding have hit southeast France, killing at least 13 people, knocking out power and disrupting travel, officials said.
Three elderly people drowned when their retirement home near the city of Antibes was inundated with floodwater.
Footage filmed in Cannes showed how cars were swept away by floodwaters.
04 Oct 2015
