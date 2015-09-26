Media player
Russia and Estonia 'exchange spies' at bridge
Footage of Russian and Estonian officials exchanging two convicted spies has been released.
Estonian security official Eston Kohver was sentenced to 15 years in a Russian jail last month while Aleksei Dressen was imprisoned in Estonia in 2012 on charges of spying for Moscow.
The exchange took place over a bridge separating the countries.
