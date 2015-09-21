Media player
Migrant crisis: Scuffles at Croatia camp
Scuffles have broken out between migrants and police at a temporary camp in Opatovac, Croatia.
The BBC's Ben Brown said riot police entered the camp at one point, but the situation had since calmed.
21 Sep 2015
