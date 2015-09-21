Transit camp in Croatia
Migrant crisis: Scuffles at Croatia camp

Scuffles have broken out between migrants and police at a temporary camp in Opatovac, Croatia.

The BBC's Ben Brown said riot police entered the camp at one point, but the situation had since calmed.

