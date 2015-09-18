Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant crisis: Pressure on Zagreb reception centres
Croatia has closed seven of its eight road border crossings with Serbia following a huge influx of migrants.
More than 13,000 people entered the country since Hungary fenced off its border with Serbia earlier this week.
Many have been taken by bus to reception centres but some say they plan to walk to neighbouring Slovenia.
Christian Fraser reports from one of the registration centres in and around Zagreb.
-
18 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-34287581/migrant-crisis-pressure-on-zagreb-reception-centresRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window