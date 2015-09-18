Barbed-wire wall surrounds a registration centre in Zagreb
Migrant crisis: Pressure on Zagreb reception centres

Croatia has closed seven of its eight road border crossings with Serbia following a huge influx of migrants.

More than 13,000 people entered the country since Hungary fenced off its border with Serbia earlier this week.

Many have been taken by bus to reception centres but some say they plan to walk to neighbouring Slovenia.

Christian Fraser reports from one of the registration centres in and around Zagreb.

