Hungary's treatment of migrants 'unacceptable' - UN
Hungary has been fiercely criticised for using tear gas and water cannon against migrants trying to enter the country, en route to northern Europe.
Neighbouring Serbia has accused Hungary of being "brutal" and "non-European", while the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, said the treatment of the migrants has been unacceptable.
Nick Quraishi reports.
17 Sep 2015
