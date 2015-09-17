Syrian migrants in Edirne
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The migrants avoiding the sea and seeking to reach Europe by land

Thousands of migrants in Turkey are now trying to reach Greece by land, through the northwestern border town of Edirne.

Many are saying they now fear to cross the Mediterranean in makeshift boats, especially after the death of the toddler Alan Kurdi.

But the Turkish authorities are keeping the border crossing shut leaving thousands waiting.

Video produced by Rengin Arslan, Vladimir Hernandez and Valery Eremenko.

  • 17 Sep 2015
Go to next video: 'We said we were going on a picnic'