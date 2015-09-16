Media player
Teargas as Hungary police clash with migrants
Hungarian police have confronted protesting migrants who are trying to cross the border from Serbia.
Police fired teargas and water cannon as migrants threw stones.
Under new rules, migrants wanting to enter Hungary from Serbia are being directed into fenced enclosures where their cases are considered within hours.
Christian Fraser reports from the Hungarian side of the border.
16 Sep 2015
