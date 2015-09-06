Media player
Migrant crisis: Take in refugee families, says Pope
Pope Francis has urged Catholics across Europe to play their part in helping to resolve the migrant crisis.
Speaking to pilgrims in St Peter's Square in the Vatican in Rome, he said every Catholic parish should take in a refugee family.
Thousands of people are moving across southern Europe as they flee war and persecution in Africa and the Middle East.
06 Sep 2015
