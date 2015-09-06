Pope Francis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrant crisis: Take in refugee families, says Pope

Pope Francis has urged Catholics across Europe to play their part in helping to resolve the migrant crisis.

Speaking to pilgrims in St Peter's Square in the Vatican in Rome, he said every Catholic parish should take in a refugee family.

Thousands of people are moving across southern Europe as they flee war and persecution in Africa and the Middle East.

  • 06 Sep 2015
Go to next video: Applause as migrants arrive in Munich