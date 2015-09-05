Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant crisis: Fresh wave of migrants begin walk from Budapest
One day after thousands of migrants crossed over from Hungary to Austria, a second wave of people appears to be on the move from the Hungarian capital, Budapest.
After an initial rush for a train, migrants and refugees abandoned the Keleti railway station and began walking.
-
05 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-34162402/migrant-crisis-fresh-wave-of-migrants-begin-walk-from-budapestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window