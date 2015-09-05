Migrants walk down a street from Keleti train station in Budapest, Hungary, September 5, 2015
Video

Migrant crisis: Fresh wave of migrants begin walk from Budapest

One day after thousands of migrants crossed over from Hungary to Austria, a second wave of people appears to be on the move from the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

After an initial rush for a train, migrants and refugees abandoned the Keleti railway station and began walking.

  • 05 Sep 2015
