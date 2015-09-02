Migrant in Athens
Migrants in Athens: 'In life, you must take risks'

Thousands of migrants are continuing to arrive in Greece from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Two ships carrying 4,200 people docked at the mainland port of Piraeus after leaving the island of Lesbos.

The BBC's Chris Buckler, in Athens, has been speaking to some Afghans about what they plan to do now.

