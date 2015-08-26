Refugees on Greek island of Lesbos
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Lesbos migrants living in a 'wasteland'

More than 30,000 migrants, mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, have arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos since the start of August, according to Amnesty International.

It has described their living conditions as "dreadful" as the new arrivals wait to leave Lesbos for mainland Greece and on to northern Europe.

The BBC's Chris Buckler reports.

  • 26 Aug 2015
Go to next video: The artist helping migrants on Lesbos