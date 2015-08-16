Media player
Calais migrant crisis: New fences 'reducing security breaches'
New fences near the Eurotunnel terminal in Coquelles are deterring some migrants, says the BBC's Tomos Morgan.
The number of migrants trying to get into the Eurotunnel terminal near Calais has fallen to about 150 a night, the operator says, down from a high of 2,000 at the end of last month.
Tomos Morgan reports from Coquelles.
16 Aug 2015
