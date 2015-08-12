Media player
Italian Navy video shows rescue of migrants at sea
The Italian Navy has released video footage showing the dramatic rescue of dozens of migrants off the coast of Libya.
In one clip a man is airlifted into a rescue helicopter, while in another migrants are rescued from an overcrowded inflatable boat.
This video has no commentary
12 Aug 2015
