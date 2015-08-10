Media player
The life of Syrian migrants on the streets of Kos
Local Greek islanders say they are being overwhelmed by the number of migrants arriving from Africa.
Migrants arriving on the island of Kos live in makeshift camps on the street, where the United Nations says they face "shameful" conditions.
James Reynolds reports.
10 Aug 2015
