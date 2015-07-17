Media player
MH17 Ukraine crash: Father's 'special place' of remembrance
One year on from the MH17 air disaster over eastern Ukraine, a bereaved father has been speaking to the BBC's Anna Holligan about his loss.
Hans de Borst's only child Elsemiek died in the crash aged just 17.
He described how the pancake house where his daughter used to work at the weekends was a special place for him.
