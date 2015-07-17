Elsemiek de Borst
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

MH17 Ukraine crash: Father's 'special place' of remembrance

One year on from the MH17 air disaster over eastern Ukraine, a bereaved father has been speaking to the BBC's Anna Holligan about his loss.

Hans de Borst's only child Elsemiek died in the crash aged just 17.

He described how the pancake house where his daughter used to work at the weekends was a special place for him.

  • 17 Jul 2015
Go to next video: Theories about MH17 crash one year on