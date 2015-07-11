Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia"s prime minister, centre, is seen during a scuffle at the Potocari memorial complex near Srebrenica
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Serbian PM jeered and pelted by crowd at Srebrenica

The Serbian prime minister has fled a commemoration of the Srebrenica massacre after people threw water bottles and other objects at him.

One of his colleagues told the Associated Press that Aleksandar Vucic was hit in the face by a stone and his glasses were broken.

The ceremony was held to mark 20 years since the massacre of 8,000 Muslims in the Bosnian town.

  • 11 Jul 2015
Go to next video: Serb PM flees Srebrenica commemoration