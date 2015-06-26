Video

French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve has praised a member of the security forces who confronted an alleged terrorist attacker in a French factory.

Two men drove into the Air Products gas factory near Lyon, French officials said, before several explosions were heard.

One of the suspects, a 30-year-old who was known to police, has been arrested.

Mr Cazeneuve said: "After the crime was committed, the suspected culprit was neutralised by someone from the security forces of L'Isere who had arrived at the scene and who had a lot of courage and kept his cool and proceeded to put the individual out of action."