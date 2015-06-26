France attack: Minister praises 'courageous' security forces
French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve has praised a member of the security forces who confronted an alleged terrorist attacker in a French factory.
Two men drove into the Air Products gas factory near Lyon, French officials said, before several explosions were heard.
One of the suspects, a 30-year-old who was known to police, has been arrested.
Mr Cazeneuve said: "After the crime was committed, the suspected culprit was neutralised by someone from the security forces of L'Isere who had arrived at the scene and who had a lot of courage and kept his cool and proceeded to put the individual out of action."
-
26 Jun 2015