French police at scene of suspected Islamist attack at a factory near Lyon
Video

France attack: Man decapitated at factory near Lyon

A van driver who was investigated for links to Islamist radicals has attacked a gas factory near the south-eastern city of Lyon, a French prosecutor says.

Yacine Sali, 35, caused an explosion by ramming his car into an area containing flammable liquids and was arrested at the scene, Francois Molins said.

Mr Sali's boss, the owner of a delivery firm, was found beheaded alongside flags containing Arabic writing.

Damian Grammaticas reports.

  • 26 Jun 2015
