Scotland for Ever by Lady Elizabeth Butler - depicting the Battle of Waterloo
Video

Battle of Waterloo: 200th anniversary events taking place

The Battle of Waterloo was an epic turning point in European history which put an end to Napoleon's ambitions to rule much of Europe.

It re-shaped Britain's relationship with the continent.

Newsnight's diplomatic editor Mark Urban has been to Waterloo and elsewhere, to reflect on that important event and its aftermath.

  • 18 Jun 2015
