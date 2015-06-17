Media player
Highlights from Waterloo memorial unveiling
Prince Charles has unveiled a memorial to the British soldiers who fought at the Battle of Waterloo.
The prince and the Duchess of Cornwall visited the Belgian battlefield, before unveiling the memorial at Hougoumont farm, a key site in the fighting.
Events are marking the 200th anniversary of the battle, which cost thousands of British and allied lives in the defeat of Napoleon's forces.
17 Jun 2015
