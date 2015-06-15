Re-enactors
Ligny: Marching into battle to mark bicentenary

British and Prussian forces defeated the French at the Battle of Waterloo 200 years ago.

It brought to an end the rule of Napoleon - and set the balance of power in Europe for the next century.

The latest event to mark the anniversary was the re-enactment of the Battle of Ligny - Napoleon's very last victory.

Tim Allman reports.

  • 15 Jun 2015
