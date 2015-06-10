Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrant crisis as refugee camps in Calais grow
The United Nations has issued a new warning of a "dramatic increase" in the numbers of migrants arriving in southern Europe placing a "huge strain" on communities there.
The UN's latest estimate is that more than 100,000 people have crossed the Mediterranean from north Africa this year.
Many migrants have been heading north from camps in Italy and Greece. Those searching for work in the UK have been reaching the French port of Calais where the pressure is growing by the day.
Fergal Keane reports from Calais.
-
10 Jun 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window