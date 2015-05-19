Video

Portugal's interior ministry has launched an investigation after a football fan was beaten by police in front of his children.

The incident took place in Guimaraes, where Benfica had just clinched their second successive league title.

The footage shows a police officer talking to the fan, who is accompanied by his two sons, aged 9 and 13, and their grandfather.

A policeman knocks the father to the ground, and strikes the grandfather, while the children are restrained.

A police report is understood to accuse one of the men of spitting at a police officer, and being disobedient.