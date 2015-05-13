Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migration crisis plans briefing by European Commission
New proposals for dealing with the Mediterranean migration crisis are being discussed by the European Commission.
A draft document indicated that it would call for mandatory national quotas and legal means for migrants to travel to Europe.
The UN estimates that 60,000 people have already tried to cross from North Africa this year, while more than 1,800 have died.
-
13 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-32719093/migration-crisis-plans-briefing-by-european-commissionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window