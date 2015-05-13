migrants on boat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migration crisis plans briefing by European Commission

New proposals for dealing with the Mediterranean migration crisis are being discussed by the European Commission.

A draft document indicated that it would call for mandatory national quotas and legal means for migrants to travel to Europe.

The UN estimates that 60,000 people have already tried to cross from North Africa this year, while more than 1,800 have died.

  • 13 May 2015