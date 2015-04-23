Armenian deportation camp along the Baghdad railway, 1915
Armenian mass killings - explained in 60 seconds

Friday will mark 100 years since one of the darkest periods of the 20th Century, when Armenians in the Ottoman Empire were rounded up and deported.

The history of the events is still bitterly contested, especially by Turkey.

BBC News explains what we know, in 60 seconds.

Video produced by Mohamed Madi

  • 23 Apr 2015
